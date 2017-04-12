Airline announces new destinations from Newcastle International Airport

Passengers will have new travel destinations to choose from next summer.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has announced what it says is its biggest ever summer flights and holidays programme from Newcastle International Airport for Summer 2018, with two brand new exclusive destinations, 880,000 seats and thousands of 2-5 star hotels on sale.

Summer 2018 will see 10,000 more seats on sale with the airline from Newcastle, with more flights to a number of popular sun destinations including:

:: Costa de Almeria – recently introduced for Summer 17, with an extra flight taking the number of weekly services to two

:: Ibiza – now daily services

:: Reus – now four weekly services

:: Cyprus - now two services per week to Larnaca and a longer season to Paphos

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This will be our biggest summer programme yet from Newcastle Airport, with more seats and hotels than ever through our award-winning airline and holiday operator.

"Such sustained growth is only possible by looking after our customers, which shows that our continued investment into offering great value package holidays and family friendly flights is working. By continuing to grow across all of our bases, including established ones such as Newcastle, this proves our formula is the right one.”

John Irving, business development director at Newcastle International Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays announce their biggest ever programme from Newcastle with the addition of two exciting new destinations.

“Greece continues to be a firm favourite with our passengers thanks to its glorious sunshine and wonderful beaches, so the decision to add Halkidiki is sure to be well received.

“The addition of Bodrum is great news and a welcome return as this service has proved to be very popular in the past and is a clear indication of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ commitment to both the airport and the North East travelling public.”