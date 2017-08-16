Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman's body found in blazing car

Two men are being questioned on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found inside a burning car.

Northumbria Police have arrested two men after a body was found in a burning vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "Early yesterday morning police were informed a car was on fire in Success Road in Shiney Row.

"Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service attended to extinguish the fire however in the course of doing so found a body in the vehicle.

"The body has been identified as that of a woman.

"Two men - aged 39 and 50 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody."

Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 39 150817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.