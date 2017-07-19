Pedestrians told to ‘drive carefully’ after footpath was resurfaced

Have your say

Pedestrians using a footpath between Houghton Gate and Bournmoor have been advised to ‘drive carefully’ after part of the stretch was resurfaced.

The two signs – one at each end of the resurfaced area – have sprung up opposite the Dun Cow pub on the A1052 Primrose Hill.

I know its only recycling – pardon the pun – but they could have used a different sign Lee Harris

Belonging to Durham County Council’s Highways Services – they bear the words ‘Wet Tar – Please Drive Carefully’.

Post Office worker Lee Harris discovered the amusing signs as he was driving to Houghton Delivery Office early this morning to drop off mail.

The 46-year-old from Washington said: “I couldn’t help but notice the sign on the footpath.

“When I came back I got out of the van and took a picture.

“I just had to laugh. It gives a whole new meaning to keeping cars off the road.

“You expect to see it on tarmac roads – but a sign on a pavement saying ‘please drive carefully’.

“I know they are all cycle paths but I don’t think cyclists consider themselves to be driving.

“I’m guessing it’s a ‘one size fits all’ – but it’s still a bit bizarre – it could have said tread or walk carefully.

“I had to smile and I hope others do the same.

“I think Durham County Council wants to have a rethink.

“I know its only recycling – pardon the pun – but they could have used a different sign.”

John Reed, Durham County Council’s head of technical services, said: “These signs are usually used to warn drivers when road resurfacing work has been carried out.

“They were the only signs we had available following recent resurfacing of footpaths in Bournmoor but the message is essentially the same – to take care following resurfacing work.”