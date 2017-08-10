Pair taken to hospital after A690 u-turn smash

Two people were taken to hospital after two cars collided on the A690.

Fifteen firefighters from Rainton Bridge and North Moor fire stations were called to the A690 at Middle Rainton at 6.35pm yesterday.

The smash involved a Nissan Qashqai - which had attempted to perform a u-turn at a crossing point when the collision took place -oand a BMW 520d.

The front-seat passenger of the Qashqai was physically and medically trapped and firefighters used Homatro cutting equipment to remove a section of the central reservation barrier and the rear seat to release the door.

The casualty was then placed on a long-board stretcher and taken to hospital by ambulance with suspected cervical spine injuries.

The driver of the Qashqai managed to get put of the car. However, they collapsed on the road and was assisted by a passing off-duty surgeon, who had stopped to help and who administered first aid and oxygen therapy until paramedics arrived.

The driver was placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital, suffering from an underlying medical condition and a suspected spinal injury.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.