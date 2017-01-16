‘No charges pending’ over Karl Bennett road crash death

No one is to face charges in connection with a crash which claimed the life of a promising apprentice.

Karl Bennett, from Easington Lane, died at the scene after the green Ford Mondeo he was in left the A182 South Hetton Road and overturned in a field.

Flowers left at the scene of the crash in tribute to Karl Bennett.

Durham Constabulary have been leading the investigation into the collision, which happened just after midnight on Sunday, May 17, 2015, and arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He had been bailed by the force as inquiries continued.

Now police have said no one will face charges, although the file will remain open in case further evidence comes to light.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that no charges are pending against anyone in relation to this incident.

“Karl’s family are aware and have been updated by the officer in the case.

“However, the file remains open with the CPS should any new information come to light.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further as the case is in the hands of HM Coroner.”

A closing inquest for Karl has been listed for Thursday, February 2, at the coroner’s office in Crook.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10am.

Coroner Andrew Tweddle has held a series of inquest reviews while the police investigation has been carried out.

Following the crash, the road was closed off for nine hours while officers gathered evidence and pieced together what had happened and appealed for anyone who had seen the car late on the Saturday to get in touch.

In the aftermath of the crash, two 18-year-olds who were also inside the car were taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough for treatment and were later released.

Karl was just days away from celebrating his 18th birthday when the tragedy happened.

The popular Northern Gas Networks apprentice, who had been working as a design technician in Sunderland, has been a keen amateur boxer and had trained with the former Hetton Boxing Club.

Among the messages left as flowers and boxing gloves where left at the scene in tribute to him was one which read: “It still hasn’t sunk in yet, feels like a horrible nightmare.

“You’ve been taken from us far too soon.

“God only takes the best, but at the wrong times.

“We all have so many memories to cherish with you, now shame it’s the end.

“We will never forget you and miss you so much, love.”