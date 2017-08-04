Motorcyclist left with serious injuries after A182 crash

Have your say

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a collision on the A182.

The collision happened at 6.45am this morning and involved a Yamaha YZF motorcycle.

The scene of a crash on Front Street, South Hetton, this morning.

The motorcycle was travelling east along the A182 Front Street, South Hetton, towards Easington when the rider lost control and collided with a keep left sign in the central island.

The rider was thrown from the bike and landed on the grass verge, suffering head and chest injuries. He was later taken to James Cook Hospital.

Anyone with any information regarding the collision is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 67 of August 4.

The road was closed in both directions following the collision at the junction with Pinedale Drive.

Emergency services including multiple police vehicles and ambulances attended the scene.