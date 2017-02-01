Man arrested after police called to Wearside flat

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a flat on Wearside this afternoon.

Witnesses reported seeing around half a dozen police cars at the scene in Front Street, Hetton.

The flat to which police were called today

One man, who did not wish to be named, said the man who had been arrested was a neighbour.

"I have not seen what happened - I just got a phone call saying there were loads of police around the flat.

"I have had calls from people who were concerned about me."

The man was reportedly barricaded in a flat above Devenport’s greengrocers.

Staff in the shop said they did not know what had happened: "There were just some bangs and then the police turned up," said one woman.

"There were about six police cars - they were here for about half an hour."

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to an address in Hetton at 1.20pm on Wednesday, February 1.

"Officers had received a report expressing concern about a man inside a flat in Front Street.

"Officers went to the address and after speaking with the man he come out of the flat safely at 2.37pm.

"A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently detained in custody."