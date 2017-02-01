Man arrested after police called to Wearside flat

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a flat on Wearside this afternoon.
Witnesses reported seeing around half a dozen police cars at the scene in Front Street, Hetton.
One man, who did not wish to be named, said the man who had been arrested was a neighbour.
"I have not seen what happened - I just got a phone call saying there were loads of police around the flat.
"I have had calls from people who were concerned about me."
The man was reportedly barricaded in a flat above Devenport’s greengrocers.
Staff in the shop said they did not know what had happened: "There were just some bangs and then the police turned up," said one woman.
"There were about six police cars - they were here for about half an hour."
A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to an address in Hetton at 1.20pm on Wednesday, February 1.
"Officers had received a report expressing concern about a man inside a flat in Front Street.
"Officers went to the address and after speaking with the man he come out of the flat safely at 2.37pm.
"A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently detained in custody."