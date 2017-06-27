Man and woman arrested after report of intruders inside house

Two people are being questioned by police on suspicion of burglary.

Police were called to Hornbeam, in Shiney Row, just after 7.30am today after a call reporting intruders were inside a house.

A 42-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and are being questioned by Northumbria Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.