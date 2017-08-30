KFC manager groped teenage girls during drunken night out

A fast food outlet manager groped two teenage girls during a drunken night out.

Garry McParrlin left one girl in tears after repeatedly groping her backside as she waited outside a town centre nightclub, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He attempted to kiss his second victim several times, but she rebuffed him saying she wouldn't kiss a man with a beard.

McParrlin, 27, of Kingfisher Drive in Hetton, worked as a manager for KFC.

"The offences happened in the centre of Middlesbrough," said Harry Hadfield, prosecuting.

"It was close to midnight, and the victims were outside Flares nightclub in Albert Road, sitting on a wall.

"McParrlin sat between them, and started to stroke and grope the bottom and thighs of one of the girls.

"She walked away, McParrlin followed, and groped her bottom and around her front."

The court heard McParrlin made his way back towards Flares where he groped and tried to kiss his second victim.

"The first victim said what happened to her left her extremely upset," said Mr Hadfield.

"The second victim said she was also upset, but said she could look after herself, and she was more concerned about how upset the other girl was.

"When McParrlin was interviewed by police, he said he couldn't remember what had happened.

"He said he would never behave in that way towards women, but if he had, he wanted to apologise."

McParrlin admitted three charges of sexual assault.

He has a previous caution for battery.

Act was 'out of character'

Lorraine Mustard, defending, said in mitigation: "As Mr McParrlin observed in his police interview, this was thoroughly out of character for him.

"He had taken a great deal to drink that night, although he doesn't have a drink problem in general.

"The probation report assesses him as a low risk of re-offending, and as a low risk of harm to the public.

"He no longer works for KFC, but has secured a self-employed role in a marketing company."

The Recorder, Mr Ben Nolan QC, sentenced McParrlin to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to pay £1,200 costs.

The recorder told McParrlin: "You are 27-years-old and had achieved a bit in your young life.

"You are able to earn a living, and were effectively of previous good character.

"These incidents were very unpleasant, but I accept the groping was over the victims' clothing.

"In all the circumstances, I am able to suspend the custodial element of the sentence."

McParrlin must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

After sentence was passed, a woman in the court's public gallery hurled abuse at McParrlin as he left the dock.