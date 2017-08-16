Investigations continue after body found in blazing car

Police are continuing to investigate after a body was found in a blazing car in a secluded spot.

Allotment holders and people living nearby were shocked after firefighters discovered the body while tackling a car fire in Success Road, Shiney Row.

The scene at Success Road

The incident happened at 12.50am yesterday after the Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue Service was called out to the blaze.

olice said the death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

The car was discovered in a side street leading from Success Road to nearby allotments.

One allotment holder, who has had a plot on the site for more than 40 years, who asked not to be named, said: “You do not get this in Shiney Row. It is a very quiet and secluded area.

“This will be a terrible shock to the neighbourhood.

“It just does not happen here.”

The allotments are inside a police cordon and out of bounds while investigations continue.

A spokesman for Nothumbria Police said: “Extra police are in the area as officers carry out inquiries to establish the circumstances and offer reassurance to local residents.

“Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 39 150817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”