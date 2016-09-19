Hundreds of pounds of damage done to cars in Wearside street

Vandals caused hundreds of pounds of damage to cars in a Hetton street.

The wing mirrors of several cars in Fairy Street were damaged between 8pm and 8.10pm on Thursday, September 15.

Several youths on bicycles were seen in the area at the time and police are keen to speak with them.

Enquiries are ongoing to try and identify those responsible.

Anyone who has any information, or any CCTV footage that might help police is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1049 15/09/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.