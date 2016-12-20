Houghton man undressed for success as he appears in television dating show

Grant Coulson hopes he came across as the model contestant after appearing in a TV dating programme in a bid to find love.

The 25-year-old appears in tomorrow night's Undressed on TLC, where people strip down to their underwear then get into bed for a series of intense and intimate encounters for 30 minutes.

During the course of their appearance, a television screen flashes up questions for them to answer, as the pair get to know each other better.

Grant, a former Houghton Kepier student who serves shots at Eazy Street in Vine Place, Sunderland, began his modelling career by entering the Echo's Face of competition after he was entered by his mum Tracy Lawless, 48.

Now he is preparing to appear in a photo shoot in Gay Times and Attitude magazines and hopes to appear in a Channel 5 dating show next year.

Grant, who has auditioned for Geordie Shore, said: "I'm quite looking forward to seeing it on television and will be watching it with my mam.

"We watched an episode of it the other night and she said 'Is this what you're going to be doing on TV' and I said yes, that's it.

"It was a good experience and it's something I'd definitely do again."

Tomorrow night's show will go out on TLC at 10pm.