Horse owners left upset after £7,000 of equipment is snatched from garage

Police investigating the theft of thousands of pounds worth of horse tack and equipment believe a vehicle was involved in taking away the haul.

Thieves have stole kit worth around £7,000 from Low Station Road, Leamside, near Houghton between 8.30am and 4pm on Wednesday, November 8.

Another of the bridles which was taken in the burglary.

The offenders also attempted to force open the front door of the house but were unsuccessful.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “Not only has this burglary caused financial harm; it has caused emotional upset to the victims of this crime.

“We believe a vehicle has been involved in this theft. If you have any information please get in touch”.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 386 of November 8.

A bridle taken by the thieves.

A saddle was among the kit taken from the garage.