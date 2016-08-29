Former police officer caught drink-driving after an anonymous from club punter

A former police officer was caught drink-driving as a result of an anonymous tip-off from a fellow punter in the club where he was drinking.

Frederick Worsfold’s Mercedes CDI was stopped by officers in Houghton Road, Hetton, on August 8, Sunderland magistrates heard.

The caller did not know the male personally, but had observed him consuming at least four pints in the club Laura Lax, prosecuting

The 71-year-old had been drinking in Hetton victory Club when police were informed of his intention to drive.

Prosecutor Laura Lax said: “Police received a phonecall at 8pm, from an anonymous member of the public advising that the driver of a Mercedes was in the Victory Club and would be leaving soon, and ought not to be driving that vehicle.

“The caller did not know the male personally, but had observed him consuming at least four pints in the club.

“Officers saw the vehicle in Houghton Road, a short time later.

“They signalled for it to stop, which it did, and spoke to the driver.”

The court heart police could small alcohol on Worsfold’s breath, and he subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

He was arrested and taken to the police station, where he tested 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit being 35.

The pensioner is of previous good character, the court heard, with no previous convictions.

Worsfold, of High Street, Carville, Durham, admitted driving with excess alcohol.

Representing himself in court, he said: “I’ve had a clean licence for over 50 years, I’ve never even had a parking ticket.

“I was a police officer years ago.”

Worsfold was banned from driving for 14 months and was fined £500 and told to pay £85 costs and £50 surcharge.