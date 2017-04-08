Crews called to Houghton house fire

Fire crews have tackled a kitchen fire in Houghton.

Firefighters from Washington and Birtley were called to East Bridge Street, Mount Pleasant, Houghton, to reports of a fire in a two-storey link terraced house.

The fire was confined to the kitchen. A pan was destroyed and there was 50% moderate fire damage to the cooker and 25% moderate smoke damage to the rest of the kitchen.

Crews extinguished the blaze, which happened at 10am yesterday, by removing the pan from the heat source and used two breathing apparatus during the incident.