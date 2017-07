Thousands of people are changing their social media presence in tribute to Bradley Lowery.

The Blackhall youngster is fighting childhood cancer neuroblastoma and last night came the sad news that he is now unresponsive.

People have been changing their Facebook profile pictures to show a blue heart in solidarity with the six-year-old.

