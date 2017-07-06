Teacher taken to hospital with minor burn after accidental acid spill

A teacher needed hospital treatment after she was accidentally splashed with acid in a school.

The Easington Academy teacher, who was back at school today, suffered a superficial burn in the incident yesterday.

Headteacher Toni Spoors said two members of staff were carrying out a stock take of the fume cupboard when they were unable to take the top off a bottle of acid.

When a teacher came to their assistance she was accidentally splashed with the acid, suffering superficial burns.

All were wearing safety goggles.

An ambulance was called and the teacher was taken to hospital as a precaution, but was immediately released. No pupils or other staff were put at risk.

Bicarbonate of soda was used to mop up the spill and pupils were kept away from the upstairs science lab until the clean-up was complete.