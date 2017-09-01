Spotlight put on cinema's first year as puts together birthday party plans

A seven-screen cinema has just the ticket to help celebrate its first year of welcoming film fans.

Cineworld at Dalton Park will ring in its one year anniversary on Saturday, September 9, after showing nearly 255,000 cinema-goers to its seats in the last 12 months..

Nick Bashford, who is in charge of the Murton cinema.

The cinema, built as part of the multi-million pound expansion of the Murton shopping centre, has shown nearly 256 films across almost 11,000 screenings, resulting in at least 1,628,700 minutes of movie magic for local residents.

It has also served up 23,467 large portions of popcorn have been popped over the course of the year.

To mark it's first year, it will host a weekend of events on September 9 and 10.

The will be a free popcorn giveaway and opportunities to win some goodies that have been hidden inside 365 red balloons.

One of the screens at the Cineworld at Dalton Park.

Lucky winners could get their hands on a Cineworld Unlimited Card, complimentary cinema tickets, food and drink vouchers and Cineworld gift cards.

Nick Bashford, the cinema's general manager, said: “It’s been an incredible first year and we’ve loved being part of the local community, welcoming around 254,500 customers through our doors since we opened on September 9, 2016.

"On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be giving away lots of prizes and goodies, what better way to spend our one year anniversary than with the community who have helped make the cinema so great.”

Cinema fans can enjoy Baskin Bobbins ice cream as part of their cinema experience and students can take advantage of the NUS Student discount.

The cinema is also available for private venue hire.

To book tickets and for further information, visit www.cineworld.com.

