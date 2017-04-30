Police searching for missing 12-year-old say he could be in Peterlee

A schoolboy missing for a week could be staying in East Durham according to the police trying to track him down.

Cleveland Police have received information suggesting Jack Kearns may be or may recently have been in the Peterlee area.



Police are trying to trace 12-year-old Jack, who is from Granville Avenue of Hartlepool, as he has not been seen since 1pm on Sunday, April 23.

Jack is described as is white, around 5ft 2in tall, with light brown short hair.

He is of slim build and was wearing a grey hoody, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

A police spokesman said: "Jack has been missing before and has numerous relatives in the Hartlepool area where he usually frequents.

"Please get in touch with police on 101 if he is seen."