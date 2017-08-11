Police make two more arrests on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing

Have your say

Police investigating a stabbing near a pizza shop have made two more arrests on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers were called after a man was found with life-threatening injuries in Warren Square near to Geordies Pizza in Horden, at around 6.50pm on Wednesday night.

The scene of the stabbing in Horden. Credit: PoliceHour

Two men, aged 22 and 23, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are being interviewed by police.

A 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

The victim suffered critical injuries and remains in hospital.

Any witnesses to the incident, or anyone with any information is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 383 of August 9.

Picture credit: www.policehour.co.uk

