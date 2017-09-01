Peterlee-made truck sent to the rescue of families stranded by Texas floods

An articulated truck made here in the North East is helping to save the lives of people trapped by the flood waters in Texas.

As the rain continued to fall and catastrophic flooding spread across many areas of the US state, rescue workers continue their work to aid in relief efforts.

Among the kit being used to reach people is a Caterpillar truck which was made in Peterlee.

Brent Losey, product manager of Caterpillar Articulated Trucks Peterlee, said: "We have all heard stories about how the products we design, build and support have helped to build many

infrastructure projects around the world, and by extension, helped to make the world a better place, however, it’s rare for us to see our products so directly and immediately impacting the

lives of people in such a positive way.”

Ryan Beasley, Houston District sales manager for Caterpillar Global Construction Infrastructure, said the vehicles have been critical to rescue operations.

The vehicle has helped rescue efforts in tough conditions.

He said: "We delivered three new 745Cs articulated trucks recently to a local earthmoving contractor, and they used the trucks throughout downtown Houston yesterday to help rescue

people trapped on their roofs by the quickly rising water."

Mustang Cat, a Caterpillar dealer in Southeast Texas, received a call from the Houston Police Department early Tuesday asking for an additional truck to help with rescue efforts and the

delivery of food to isolated shelters. Mustang Rental quickly fuelled and prepped a 740B articulated truck to deliver a few hours later.

The vehicle came of the production line at the firm's Peterlee plant.

Mustang and Louisiana Cat are gearing up with light towers and portable generators available, and Mustang today placed an order with Cat Work Tools for more than 100

attachments - mostly grapples and buckets with thumbs - anticipating the clean-up that should start over the weekend.

The teams are partnering to assist first responders and law enforcement and, in the coming days, once flood waters go down, they will shift into higher gear providing machinery and

support for the recovery and rebuild efforts.

The vehicle has managed to reach people cut off by the rainwater.