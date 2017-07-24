New photo released in search for missing Linda

Officers searching for a missing pensioner have made a direct appeal for her to make contact.

Linda Keating went missing at about 8am last Wednesday from her home in Lorimers Close in Peterlee.

A new photo of her has been released by police as they renew their appeal to find Linda.

The 65-year-old was wearing the three quarter length white coat as featured in the picture and was carrying a shoulder bag and a white plastic bag.

Durham Constabulary say she is of slim build, wears glasses and has short wavy hair.

She is known to enjoy visiting Thirsk, York and the Lake District.

Sergeant Mike Todd said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of Linda.

"I would urge anyone who has seen her to get in touch.

"Or Linda, if you are reading this, please make contact.”

Please call Durham Police on 101 with any information, quoting incident number 229 of July 19.