Man fights for life in hospital after being stabbing several times near pizza shop

A man is fighting for life in hospital after he was stabbed several times near a pizza shop

Durham Constabulary were called to reports of a stabbing after a man was found with life-threatening injuries in Warren Square near to Geordies Pizza in Horden, at around 6.52pm last night.

The man had been stabbed several times and was given CPR by bystanders, two off-duty nurses and police before ambulance and air ambulance arrived and carried out advanced medical treatment.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Durham Constabulary said enquiries are ongoing and there will be a continued police presence around Horden today.

They are appealing for witnesses and ask anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 383 of August 9.