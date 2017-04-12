Man due in court to face charges after five-hour roof top seige

A man will appear before magistrates in the morning in connection with a disturbance which led to a five-hour stand off with police.

Luther Ankonum, also known as Luther Smith, of Fairclough Court, Peterlee, will appear before a bench charged with four counts of attempted grievous bodily harm.

Tonight the 26-year-old has also been charged with two counts of criminal damage, as well as public order offences and driving offences.

It follows a disturbance last night in Barsloan Grove in Peterlee, when a man was seen hurling roofing tiles from the roof of a house.

The incident was brought to a close by police at 9.45pm.

The force's helicopter was drafted in, while County Durham Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the scene, with roads blocked off to ensure people were kept at a safe distance.