Life-time animal ban for cruel couple who locked dog in shed to starve to death

A couple from County Durham have been banned from keeping animals for life after they locked their dog in a shed to starve to death.

John Bainbridge, 34, and Donna Kennedy, 33, from Wheatley Hill, were sentenced at Teesside Magistrates’ Court today, after being convicted of of causing unnecessary suffering to a male lurcher.

The male lurcher who was left to starve to death.

The couple were found guilty after trial, on January) 4, after denying failing to provide the ailing canine with an adequate supply of food and water - which resulted in his death - and failing to seek veterinary care for his pressure sores.

the cruel pair have now been disqualified from keeping all animals for life following the prosecution brought by the RSPCA.

RSPCA chief inspector Mark Gent said: “RSPCA inspector Aislynn Balderstone found this poor dog, emaciated in a filthy garden shed with no food or water.

“There was a concrete slab blocking the shed door preventing it from opening.

"Kennedy claimed not to have known the slab was there even though the front of the shed was only a few feet away from the kitchen window where she washed up daily.”

A vet examined the dog who weighed just 12.1kg - his ideal weight would have been 18kg.

Mr Gent added: “The physical and mental suffering this dog endured must have been enormous as he died alone in the dark.

“We hope by bringing this matter to court we have achieved some sort of justice for him”.

In addition to the lifetime disqualification, both defendants were sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years, ordered to undertake 100 hours unpaid work, were given a six-month curfew order between the hours of 7pm and 7am and ordered to pay £425 costs each.