Former club catches fire after youths seen on derelict building's roof

A derelict building once home to a village club has been damaged in a blaze.

Smoke could be seen rising from the old Murton Victoria Club in Church Street in Murton at around 5.15pm today.

Three fire appliances, two from Seaham and one from Peterlee, were called to the incident to put out the fire, with the building said to be "well alight" by County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.

Youths had been seen on the roof shortly before the fire.

An ambulance was also called to the scene, but was not required, with police also called to the incident.

The fire service has since made a return visit to the site to ensure the blaze had reignited.

Police parked outside the former club building in Church Street, Murton. Photo by Chris Burdon.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service sent three appliances to the blaze. Photo by Chris Burdon.