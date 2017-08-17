East Durham students celebrate bumper crop of A-Level grades

East Durham Sixth Form (ED6) students are celebrating with their family, classmates and teachers after a bumper crop of A-Levels results.

The sixth form in Peterlee, which is part of East Durham College, is overjoyed at celebrating an increase in high grades at both AS and A-Level.

ED6 results day

Bosses at the college say the ED6 sixth form is focused strongly on smaller classes, helping students to learn and ensuring they receive plenty of one-on-one tuition from experienced and professional teaching staff.

Principal at East Durham College, Suzanne Duncan, praised the students and the staff at ED6 for all their hard work and achieving their results.

She said: “On behalf of myself and the board of governors, I would like to congratulate all the students and staff on their hard work and achievements this year.

“The results have been hard earned and are well deserved; the students and their families should be incredibly proud of what they’ve accomplished and we’re very excited to see what they go on to achieve.”

Students from the sixth form are thrilled with their results and are now looking forward to their next steps. Many are planning to travel all over the country for university, while one student is looking to start her own photography business.

Megan Ogden, from Easington Lane who achieved an A* grade for Photography and a B for Fine Art is already thinking ahead. Megan previously achieved third place in a national photography competition and is excited about what the future holds.

She said: “I’m really happy about my grades and will continue to follow my passion for photography. I really want to make a career out of it and I’d like to say thank you at all of the teachers and everyone else at ED6 who has helped me to get my results!”

Other students such as Student Union president Eleanor Weir from Seaham are thrilled to have been accepted into the university of their choice. Ella, who is going to Cumbria to study animal conservation science, said: “I’m going to celebrate now – I got into uni!”

There were some nerves in the foyer of East Durham College this morning as students collected their results, but students were thrilled after taking the plunge and opening their envelopes.

One such student is Rianna Massingham-Beale, who has been nervously awaited her results. She said: “I’m absolutely over the moon! I was so stressed waiting for the results but I got exactly what I needed.”

Rianna is going on to Preston University of Central Lancashire, where she will be studying mental health nursing.

Jacky Owen, the head of ED6, is also thrilled with the student’s achievements. “Our students have worked extremely hard this year and as always it’s great to see their faces light up as they open their envelopes.

“Most of our students have received the grades they need to get access to their first choice universities and I’m absolutely thrilled for them.

“Our students have more than met the challenges presented to them and I was thrilled to see their reactions when they collected their results.

“It’s sad to see them go from the college as they’re such amazing young adults, but I wish them all the best for the future. I’m sure they’ll also do fantastic in everything they choose to do.”

ED6’s popular BTEC science course students are also celebrating after receiving excellent grades. Three students who earned triple distinction stars on their course are going on to university to study bio-veterinary science, bio chemistry and cosmetic science at Lincoln, Hull and Sunderland.

There were also successes in As levels, as Brain Gillespie gained 4 A grades in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry. Brian is considering applying to Oxford or Cambridge, where he will want to study either Maths or Physics.

East Durham Sixth Form offers a choice of over 20 A-level subjects as well as the highly popular BTEC in Applied Science.

