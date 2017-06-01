Care home praised by health watchdog

A residential care home for adults with learning difficulties has been praised by a health watch dog.

Trinity House in Knaresborough Road, Murton, was rated good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), following an unannounced inspection earlier this year.

Our number one goal is to support the people who live here, this is their home, not ours and we are very mindful of the fact that everything we do is to maximise their independence Denise Willis, Trinity House manager

In a report, inspectors said staff treated people with dignity and respect, and highlighted the fact that carers were always polite and respectful and that the residents had a great rapport with the care teams.

The home, run by Swanton Care Community, provides round-the-clock care and support for up to seven adults with learning disabilities and autism spectrum disorders.

The CQC said each of its five inspection criteria met the good standard, making the home fully compliant with the regulator.

The inspection, which took place at the end of March, included feedback from family members, service users and staff.

Inspectors praised the hospital passport system which helps residents get access to healthcare services.

The system assists people with learning disabilities to provide hospital staff with important information about them and their health when they are admitted to hospital.

The report also noted that residents enjoyed a homely atmosphere where “bedrooms were individualised and people had been able to make their own choices about furniture and personal possessions”.

Manager Denise Willis said: “Once again we have been rated good by the CQC and we’re thrilled.

“It really is a reflection of all the hard work the staff put in on a daily basis to help create a warm and homely environment here at Trinity House.

“Our number one goal is to support the people who live here, this is their home, not ours and we are very mindful of the fact that everything we do is to maximise their independence.

“While we’re delighted with this rating we won’t rest on our laurels and will continue to strive to do all we can to support our residents.”

The home was also praised for its community links, particularly in terms of access to day services, shops and leisure facilities, including trampolining, swimming, bowling, the cinema and cafés.