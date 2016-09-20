Car smashed into GP wall during street disturbance

This was the damage left behind after a street dispute turned to damage.

Police have launched an appeal for help as they piece together what happened in the lead up to the disturbance in Horden.

This is the state the wall has been left in following the collision.

It is believed a man was assaulted on Sunderland Road, the main route through the village, and as he ran off from his attackers, he was followed in a car.

The grey Toyota Yaris then collided with the wall of the Horden Group Practice, before it is believed men ran off from the vehicle.

The impact of the car left extensive damage and led the emergency services to restrict access while the area was cleared of debris and inquiries were launched.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed pending further inquiries.

We’re making an appeal for anyone who saw what happened. Peterlee CID spokesman

A man, aged in his early 30s, was taken to University Hospital of North Tees for treatment for injuries to his leg and face and late discharged to recover at home.

Efforts to establish who was driving the car also make up part of the investigation.

The incident happened between 1.30pm and 2pm on Friday, starting on the junction of Sunderland Road and Cowell Street.

The section of wall and its railings were damaged on the GP practice’s border with Cowell Street, with the impact forcing the structure towards the surgery building.

Repairs are still to be carried out to the wall and its railings.

A spokesman for Peterlee CID said: “We’re making an appeal for anyone who saw what happened, particularly anyone who saw the collision or people running away from the car.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department (0191) 3752611, quoting reference number CRI00014854 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.