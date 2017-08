A car has been wrecked by fire after it was parked up on an industrial estate.

A crew of firefighters from Peterlee were called to Faraday Road, on the town's North East Industrial Estate, at 11.30pm yesterday.

Firefighters put out the blaze in Faraday Road, Peterlee.

The officers used two hose reels to put out the fire.

Anyone with information can contact Durham Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.