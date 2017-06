Part of the A19 is blocked following a crash between a car and a lorry.

The two-vehicle collision involved a metallic red Peugeot 206 and HGV on the northbound carriageway at Easington.

The scene of a crash on the A19 at Easington. Credit: Durham Constabulary.

The car had left the road coming to a rest in a grassy ditch.

Emergency services including ambulance and police attended the scene

Lane one is currently closed and lane two is open.

Durham Constabulary are reminding motorists to drive according to weather conditions as wet roads are slippery.