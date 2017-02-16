Burst water main causes massive disruption

A burst water main has been causing disruption to traffic throughout the day in Peterlee.

The incident is believed to have happened early this morning on the North West Industrial Estate at Peterlee.

Northumbrian Water staff have been on site throughout the day dealing with the burst.

Although water supplies were quickly restored, we have had reports of motorists being stuck in huge tailbacks for well over an hour because of the build up of traffic near the Barclays Bank roundabout.

A spokesman for Northumbrian Water said: "Sorry for any delays while we repair the burst main. We will be clearing site tomorrow."