Woman taken to hospital after car carrying two toddlers overturns

A woman has been taken to hospital the car she was in overturned.

Firefighters were called to Peth Bank, between Lanchester and Burnhope in County Durham, just after 8pm today when the Honda Jazz was involved in a collision.

The woman, along with a man and two children, were out of the car by the time the emergency services arrived.

The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering injuries.

The children, believed to be aged between three and one, and the man escaped the incident unhurt.