WIN: Tickets for Paul Collingwood testimonial party and overnight stay at Lumley Castle

If you’re a fan of cricket you’ll be hit for six by this competition.

To celebrate Paul Collingwood’s testimonial year at Durham County Cricket Club, the three-times Ashes winner will host the first ever Sunderland versus Newcastle T20 cricket match at Emirates Riverside on Sunday, August 20.

Donned in his beloved red and white stripes, Collingwood will lead his star-filled Sunderland side into battle under the management of former Black Cats boss, Peter Reid while Newcastle’s squad will be coached by Magpies legend Kevin Keegan.

For the after party, cricket legend Paul has teamed up with event organiser Maddie Costigan of Maddiness Events to ensure the celebrations are memorable for both players and spectators.

Hadrian’s Tipi - a huge triple tipi-style tent – will be at the Emirates Riverside Stadium as a deluxe hospitality area for both daytime spectators and post-match celebrations, with a private bar, live music and BBQ - and one lucky reader and their guest can enjoy entry to the tipi, as well as an overnight stay at nearby Lumley Castle for free.

Paul said: “I wanted to host a celebratory testimonial game that hadn’t been done before; the concept of the Newcastle vs Sunderland Derby seemed perfect. “Everyone seems really excited about the game and the party atmosphere that guests will enjoy afterward.”

Maddie said: “Paul and I were keen to host a big event at his home ground in Chester-le-Street to allow his fans to celebrate this special year with him.

“We have been overwhelmed with support from local businesses who want to partner the event – it’s going to be a real North-East celebration and a great way to toast Paul’s amazing career.”

The match, sponsored by Ward Hadaway and Inifiniti Newcastle, will raise funds for the Graham Wylie Foundation, a charity working to improve the lives of vulnerable children and young people across the region.

•For more information visit www.Colly40.com and for VIP hospitality / Tipi tickets contact maddie@maddieness.co.uk. Lumley Castle is also supporting the event by offering a specially discounted rate for anyone want to book to stay on the night of the event at £99 per room B&B

•To be in with a chance of winning two tickets for the tipi and an over night B&B stay at the castle for two people on Sunday, August 20, worth £240 in total, answer this question: what year did Paul Collingwood make his first class debut for Durham?

A) 1996

B) 2006

C) 2016

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk or send them on a postcard to Lumley Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East,

2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton le Spring, DH4 5RA.

Closing date: July 10.