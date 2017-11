A woman was robbed of her bag as she walked along a pathway during broad daylight.

The woman was on the Black Path, which runs from Seaham's railway station to the town centre off Harbour Walk, when she was targeted by a thief.

The incident happened at 2.45pm on Saturday near to one of the tunnels close to the town centre.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Norman Foster of Peterlee CID by ringing 101 and quoting crime reference CRI00088240.