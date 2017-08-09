Two left seriously hurt in A19 smash which closed road for six hours

Two people have been left with serious injuries after a four-vehicle crash on the A19.

One person who was on foot was struck on the carriageway during the incident on the northbound collision, which happened around a quarter of a mile north of the B1404 Seaton Lane at Seaham just before 7.15pm.

Two people from the vehicles suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Both remain in a serious condition and continue to receive treatment in hospital.

Northumbria Police said: "The road was closed for six hours to facilitate treatment of casualties and investigation of the collision."

They added investigators are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to call 101 and quote reference 1005 08/08/17.