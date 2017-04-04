Three teenagers arrested in inquiry sparked by girl’s T in the Park death

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs as a result of a probe into the death of a girl at the T in the Park music festival.

The two 18-year-old women and a 17-year-old boy, all from the Sunderland area, have been questioned on suspicion of drugs supply and released on police bail.

Part of the T in the Park campsite last year.

It comes as a result of the inquiry into the death of Megan Bell, from Seaham, who was at the event in Scotland when she died on Friday, July 8.

The former St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy student had been at the event for the second year running.

The arrests were made by Northumbria Police as inquiries were sparked by Megan’s death.

All three have been released on bail until a date in May.

Megan was one of three deaths linked to last summer’s festival, which has since announced a hiatus.

An inquest review for the 17-year-old, who had been due to begin work as an apprentice hairdresser on her return from the festival, has also been held.

The last hearing was told a report from Police Scotland was pending, but no details were given this time in relation to any investigations, while the opening heard the drug known as ecstasy was found in her system.

Her family have said she was not a drug user.

Megan Bell's dad Chris.

Coroner Andrew Tweddle, sitting at the County Durham Coroner’s Court in Crook, said: “I have not received the file of papers and given consideration for the case to be listed at the next suitable and available date.”

He added the next review date will be listed for Tuesday, May 2, unless it is possible to list a full hearing before that point.

The developments come as £3,000 was raised at the weekend to kick off the launch of Megan’s Rainbow Support Group.

The organisation has been set up by her grandmother, Jenny Bell, a Seaham Town and County Councillor, to offer help to counsel grieving families close to home after Megan’s parents Chris, 44, and Lisa, 42, and her siblings Jenny, eight, and Maddy, 10, and brother Josh, 12, faced travelling to Hartlepool for support.

Eight months on, they are still waiting for help.

A second branch of the group, overseen by family friends Laura Ward and Gillian Graham, will raise funds to help loved ones who have lost a child cover funeral costs.

Saturday saw a night of entertainment, an auction and raffle held at Dawdon Social Welfare Centre.

Chris said: “If it wasn’t for the charity work and fundraising being done in Megan’s name, I don’t know what we would have done.

“It’s helped us and now it’s going to help other people.

“There were some brilliant gifts and everybody who has donated, we can’t thank them enough.”

The next fundraiser will be in Saturday, June 10, when a live music event will be held on the Terrace Green in Seaham, with a football match staring former Sunderland players and mixed martial arts fighters among others to be held later in the year.

A petition launched by Chris calling for the age limit has been signed by more than 1,300 people and can be found via http://bit.ly/2aJNQZO.