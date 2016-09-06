Teenager taken to hospital after Seaham collision

A 15-year-old boy suffered a suspected broken jaw when he was hit by a bus in Seaham yesterday.

The boy was with his mother when the accident occurred outside the Mallard pub in Stockton Road around 3pm.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the service had sent a senior practitioner to the scene.

The Great North Air Ambulance had been placed on stand-by but was not required.

The teenager was taken to the RVI in Newcastle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101 and quote reference DHM-05092016-0275.