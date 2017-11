An appeal has been launched to track down a man who has gone missing from Seaham.

James Langthorne, known to most as Rocky and often wears a cowboy-style hat, has sparked the plea for help from Seaham and Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Police have appealed for help to find Rocky.

Officers say they wish to speak to him.

Friends of Rocky have also urged people to help track him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101.