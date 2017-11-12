Seaham turns out to pay respects at Remembrance Service in the shadow of Tommy

A community flocked to its seafront memorial as it paid its respects to those who sacrificed their lives through war.

Seaham's Remembrance Service began with a parade from Tempest Road to the Terrace Green, where its cenotaph was the focus of this morning's ceremony while Ray Lonsdale's 1101 soldier statue - known as Tommy - looked on.

Hundreds turned out for Seaham's Remembrance Service.

The event was organised by the town's branch of the Royal British Legion, with its Union Flag carried by John Marrin and its standard by Elizabeth Armes.

Branch chairman Bob Sherwin said: "I thought it was brilliant.

"We appreciate everyone who gave their support.

"Some people put crosses and poppies on Tommy, which was a nice touch, and it was great to see everyone beneath him for the service."

The parade heads along North Terrace towards the Terrace Green.

A display of pebbles and shells to create a poppy was laid down in front of the artwork last weekend by the Seaham Remember Them Fund and will stay in place until tomorrow.

The service featured members of the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force and their associations, the Deputy Lieutenant Derek Winter, mayor Sonia Forster, Easington MP Grahame Morris, representatives of Durham County Council and the town's air, sea and Army cadets.

Durham Constabulary, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard, the Scouts, Guides and Rangers, Freemasons, RAOB, Round Table, Seaham Family History Group, East Durham Heritage and Lifeboat Centre and the Christian Motorcycle Association also attended.

Elizabeth Armes and John Marrin represented the town's Royal British Legion as standard bearers.

Mayor Sonia Forster lays a wreath at the cenotaph on the Terrace Green.