Seaham tunes up to perform song at Armed Forces Day service

A song written about Seaham is to help mark the service its people have given for their country.

Armed Forces Day will be marked with a ceremony led by the Seaham Remember Them Fund and the town council, bringing together representatives of the Royal British Legion, cadets, community groups and veterans.

This year’s event will also feature a performance by former town council leader and mayor Ed Mason, who will sing Seaham Live On, a song he wrote about his home town.

It is hoped youngsters will also learn the lyrics and accompany him.

Dave McKenna, who was a Colour Sergeant in the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, heads up the Seaham Remember Them Fund and approached Ed about singing his song.

He said: “It’s relevant to him because he wrote it about leaving Seaham and coming back, but it’s really relevant to anyone going and coming back.

Ed Mason will perform Seaham Lives on as part of this year's Armed Forces Day service in the town.

“This will be the seventh year of Armed Forces Day being held at the park.

“It’s just continuing what we do, because there’s Armistice Day and there’s also this, which lets us celebrate and remember.”

Ed, who served on the council for 30 years until 2013 and was the authority’s first leader, said: “I was at a mayor making ceremony and Dave came up to me and asked if I would get involved after hearing the song.

“He thought it was absolutely appropriate for Armed Forces Day.

“I’m very happy to have been approached and I know it’s gone out on Facebook to get others involved.”

Ed’s appearance on a local news broadcast, where the song helped mark the town’s 150th anniversary, has been shared to help people learn the track.

The service will be held in Seaham Town Park on Saturday, June 24, and will begin at 12.30pm with a 15 minute performance by Murton Colliery Band.

It will be followed by a drumhead service, featuring the standards of Murton and Seaham’s Royal British Legion branches and Ed’s song.

In addition to Armed Forces Day, the ceremony will also mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele, also known as the Third Battle of Ypres Battle of Mud, during the First World War.

It will also acknowledge the 35th anniversary of the Falklands War.

The service will come to a close at around 1.30pm, when a party in the park will start.

Live bands Remould, Stoney Broke and Brit Union, along with three solo artists, will perform, with the stage to be hosted by Ian Campbell.

Children’s rides will be set up and stalls raising cash for charities including Macmillan and the mayor’s fund, will run.

A further service to mark the Battle of Passchendaele’s anniversary will be held on Sunday, July 30, at 11am at the war memorial on Terrace Green in the town.

Seaham Live On

Moonlight on the water. Storm Clouds have all gone.

Flickering lights in the harbour welcome me back home,

Flickering lights in the harbour telling me

Seaham Lives on. Seaham Lives on.

You’ve been blown by the wind, you’ve been blown by the wind,

You’ve been blown by the wind and you’ve been battered by the sea.

And you’ve given up your buried treasure for the likes of me.

Live on and on. Seaham Live on.

You were here when I came and you’ll be here when I’ve gone.

Live on and on, your day will come

And the voices of our children’s children,

Will sing your song.

Too far had I travelled, searching for the sun.

Living my life in the shadow, chasing a dream that had gone.

Wondering if after all this time,

Seaham Lives On, Seaham lives on.

You’ve been blown by the wind, you’ve been blown by the wind,

You’ve been blown by the wind and you’ve been battered by the sea.

And you’ve given up your buried treasure for the likes of me.

Live on and on. Seaham Live on.

You were here when I came and you’ll be here when I’ve gone.

Live on and on, your day will come

And the voices of our children’s children,

Will sing your song.

Seaham Live on.