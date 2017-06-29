Scooter rider suffers serious injuries after hitting standing water

A scooter rider suffered serious injuries after he lost control of his bike when hitting standing water.

The 26-year-old was flung from the vehicle on Westlea Road in Seaham, during heavy rain last night.

The male rider drove into an unseen deep section of standing water, causing him to lose control and come off the scooter.

He was transported to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary for treatment.

Durham Constabulary are reminding drivers to take extra precautions in adverse weather conditions, including heavy rain, high winds and standing water.