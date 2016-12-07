Schoolgirl rescuers pull elderly man from danger on road

Schoolgirl Samaritans have been praised after pulling an elderly man from a busy road.

The 85-year-old, who is almost blind and struggles to hear, was returning home from the shop for his 83-year-old wife when he stumbled.

Seaham High School students Amie Hall (left) and Maddison Pybus, who rescued a elederly man who had fallen onto the road on Stockton Road, Seaham

The fall, which left him with a broken nose and gashes to his head, was witnessed by Seaham High School students Maddison Pyburn, 11, and Amie Hall, 12, along with a carer called Dylan.

After helping him from the road they waited while an ambulance was sent and his relations arrived.

Since the incident on Monday afternoon, the family of the man, who does not wish to be named, and the girls’ parents have been inundated by messages congratulating them.

Headteacher David Shield, who has written letters of commendation to them, said: “We are extremely proud of their actions and it was great to see how they cared for a member of our community.”

We are so grateful and so proud of these girls and this man who helped. John Murch

John Murch, 59, who is married to the pensioner’s daughter Carole Anne, 58, sent his thanks to those who helped the man, who was at risk of being struck by cars heading through the crossing on Stockton Road in Seaham.

He said: “We are so grateful and so proud of these girls and this man who helped.”

Maddison has been taught how to help others recover from falls as her dad Steven, 41, has epilepsy.

Steven, who is married to Stacey, 33, and is also dad to Erin, seven, said: “We’re obviously very proud parents.

“They’re a credit to us and the school.”

Amie’s mum Samanatha Williams, 33, who is also mum and carer to Maisy Hall, seven, and lives with husband Robert, 37, added: “They are lovely girls.

“She’s always been told not to talk to strangers, but to always make the right decision, and she did here.”

l The man’s family would like to track down David to thank him again. Anyone with his details can email fiona.thompson@jpress.co.uk.