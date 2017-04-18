Phillip Schofield visits Seaham as he takes in a tour of the North East

This Morning star Phillip Schofield has made a pit stop in Seaham while he is in the region.

The broadcaster had already been spotted in Northumberland, sharing a photograph of himself at "Beautiful Alnwick Castle" and joining staff at its tree house cafe for photos.

He followed that up by visiting the East Durham town, where he posed beneath of photo of the sign to Nose's Point at Dawdon, with the caption "Well they can...they're just not very efficient."

His visit to Seaham has sparked excitement online, with the phrase "Phillip Schofield is in Seaham, this is not a drill."

He has since shared photos of Whitby's harbour.

Schofield, who started his own theatre career by appearing in the lead role of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is hosting The Knights of Music at the City Hall in Newcastle on Saturday, April 29.

Nose's Point at Dawdon is a popular beauty spot with visitors.

It celebrates those who have transformed the face of film and theatre through the ages, including Sir Elton John, Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Sir Cliff Richard, Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Paul McCartney and The Beatles, Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Sir Tim Rice, Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Bob Geldof and Bono.