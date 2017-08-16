Pensioner in court after selling fake and dangerous cigarettes from his home

A 70-year-old man is facing a £9,500 payout after selling counterfeit cigarettes from his house.

James Simpson has been handed a suspended prison sentence after he was caught trading the tobacco by trading standards officers in a sting.

Simpson, of Hawthorn Square in Seaham, was found to be selling imitations of well-known cigarette brands when he was snared in an undercover sting by Durham County Council.

Officers posing as customers visited Simpson’s home on numerous occasions and were able to buy cartons of packets of counterfeit cigarettes, and ‘Brass’ branded cigarettes which had not had had the duty paid on them.

During the course of the investigation the "cheap white" cigarettes were tested and found to be overly flammable - a health and safety hazard.

Appearing before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court in July, Simpson pleaded guilty to six counts of selling counterfeit cigarettes.

At a sentencing hearing this month, Judge Simon Hickey sentenced him to eight weeks in prison for each count - 48 weeks in total - suspended for 12 months.

Simpson was also ordered to surrender £1,618 in cash that was seized from his home by trading standards officers, £6,000 that was confiscated under the Proceeds of Crime Act,

and pay the council £2,000 in costs.

Joanne Waller, the council's head of environment, health and consumer protection, said: “Our officers work tirelessly with partners to tackle the supply of illicit

tobacco in County Durham, and this conviction shows the success of our work.

“All tobacco has a detrimental impact on the health and well-being of residents, as well as public services such as the National Health Service, while illegal tobacco has a

financial impact on law abiding traders.

“People selling illegal tobacco lead a criminal lifestyle, taking from society, evading taxes

and other overheads.

“We will continue our work to tackle such illegal sales and hit sellers in their pockets.”

Anyone who may suspect someone they know of being involved in the supply of illegal tobacco is asked to confidentially report their concerns to the Keep It Out hotline, on 0300

999 0000.

For further information on help to stop smoking, contact Smoke Free Life County Durham on 0800 772 0565 or (0191) 369 2016, or visit the website at www.smokefreelifecountydurham.co.uk