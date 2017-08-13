One person taken to hospital after smash close to junction

One person has been taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital following a collision between at least two cars.

The crash happened on the B1404 Houghton to Seaham Road, near to the junction of Salter's Lane at Warden Law, just before 10.30am.

It involved vehicles including a red VW Golf and a blue VW Polo, with the badly damaged Golf left in the road after the collision and the Polo coming to rest in a corner of a field on the lane, which leads to Murton.

The road and Salter's Lane, which leads to Burdon and Doxford Park on the other side of the carriageway, remained open, with police officers directing traffic around the scene.

The vehicles have since been recovered and debris cleared from the road.

The North East Ambulance Service sent four vehicles to the incident, a first responder car, an ambulance with two crew members on board and two of its Hazardous Area Response Teams.

One person was taken to Sunderland Royal for treatment, with others involved checked over by paramedics.

The scene was cleared by 12.20am.