Nine-vehicle smash causes rush-hour chaos on A19

A nine-vehicle collision on the A19 is causing rush-hour delays for drivers

The crash happened shortly after 7.20am on the northbound carriageway between A1018 Seaham Grange and A690 Moorside.

One lane is currently closed and there are tailbacks to A182.

A police spokeswoman said: “There has been a multi-vehicle crash on the A19 northbound near the Seaham layby.

“We received the first call at 7.21am and one lane is currently shut.

“There is still debris on the road and there are significant tailbacks.

"There will be a temporary road closure when the recovery vehicles arrive.

“Nine vehicles were involved but it looks like it’s all minor injuries.”