Man in court after police uniforms snatched from the nick

A man has denied breaking into a police station and taking officers uniforms.

Simon Richardson, of The Avenue, Seaham, appeared before Peterlee Magistrates’ Court yesterday, where he pleaded not guilty to burglary.

He is now due to appear back in court for trial on September 28.

The 31-year-old was released on conditional bail.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “Seaham Police Station was broken into on Monday at about 12.30am.

“A number of uniforms were stolen – however all-but two fleeces were recovered close to the scene.”