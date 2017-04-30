Driver loses taxi licence after failing roadside drug test in early hours check

A man has had his taxi licence revoked today after he failed a roadside drugs test for cocaine and cannabis.
Durham's Road Policing Unit pulled over a taxi at 12.30am today in Station Road, Seaham, and said the driver had test positive for both substances.
He was arrested at the scene.
The team has now said a 30-year-old from the town has had his taxi licence revoked today and must now wait to find out what happens in relation to his driving licence.
