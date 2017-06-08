Day of music for Megan Bell as charity legacy lives on

A day of music has been lined up to fund the work of a charity launched in the name of tragic teenager Megan Bell.

The 17-year-old from Seaham died at last summer’s T in the Park festival in Scotland, leaving her friends and family devastated.

Fundraisers Laura Ward, left, and Gillian Graham, right, with Megan Bell's dad Chris.

Now they are to gather on the Terrace Green this Saturday for Music for Megan, an afternoon and evening packed with live entertainment in her honour.

A minute’s silence will also be held during the event in memory of those killed and injured in the suicide bomber attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday, May 22.

The American artist’s track One Last Time will also be played in tribute.

Money raised from the event will go to support Megan’s Rainbow Support Trust, which has been set up by her grandmother Jenny Bell.

She will oversee a counselling service for families and on a one-to-one basis, as Megan’s parents Lisa, 41, and Chris, 44, and their children Maddy, 11, Jenny, nine, and Josh, 12, faced being on a waiting list of weeks and a journey to Hartlepool to get support after Megan’s death.

Another section, overseen by Laura Ward and Gillian Graham, will help families cover funeral costs.

Entertainment nights have already been held and other events including a football match are in the planning, but Saturday will signal the biggest gathering for the charity so far.

Chris said: “We want the people of Seaham know how thankful we are for what they have done, keep Megan’s name alive and raise as much money as we can for the charity.

“There have been people who have given us their support on the day and we really want to say thank you to the sponsors.”

Megan’s inquest heard her death was drugs related and that ecstasy was found in her system.

Friends of the former St Anthony’s Catholic Girls’ Academy student told police Megan had said to them she had taken something in a dance tent in the hours leading up to her collapse and investigations found she had arranged to source drugs with mates before leaving the North East.

However, her family say they are sure she would not have taken the substance voluntarily.

Laura said: “We want to raise as much as we can and this has taken the best part of a year to organise.

“The town council has been very helpful and everyone involved have been great.#

“It’ll be a great day and the bands are amazing.”

The event will kick off at 1pm, when a group of singers from Sunderland’s Bunker will perform.

They will be followed at 2.30pm, by The Social Room, with Mia Paris to play at 3.45pm.

Thieves of Liberty will take to the stage at 5pm, followed by Beyonce tribute The Irreplaceable.

The 7.30pm slot will feature Krisis North East, with the bill to be wrapped up at 8.45pm with a DJ set from Chris Bungoni.

Food vans will be set up, along with art and craft stalls.

The event is being sponsored by Downeys fish and chip shop in North Terrace, Food R Us, MR Serices, a property, maintenance and roofing firm, and Steadfast Security.